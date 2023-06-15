MCCALLSBURG — The Don Bosco Dons (14-8) rolled the Colo-Nesco Royals (6-10) in an Iowa Star Conference clash on Wednesday.

Five Dons—Caelor Yoder, Kloe Nissen, Kennedi McGarvey, Sophia Barnett and Alaina Hellman—drove in three runs in the contest.

Yoder went 5-for-5 at the plate in the contest and scored four runs in addition to her three RBIs.

Nissen went 3-for-5 with a double. Natalie Miller and Barnett also hit doubles to give the Dons three extra-base hits in the game.

Cali Weber threw a six-inning complete game, giving up seven hits and one earned run while recording six strikeouts.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 3: The Cougars (18-4) beat the Go-Hawks (5-13) behind a fifth-inning, offensive explosion.

With the game tied 3-3, the Cougars scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-3, winning advantage. Addi Murray powered the surge with a grand slam—the first home run of her career—with two outs. The freshman finished the game with five RBIs.

Isabel Bernard drove in two runs in the contest to finish second to Murray in RBIs.

Murray pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and one earned run while securing six strikeouts.

Jesup 12, Springville 6: The J-Hawks (15-7) scored in every inning except the seventh to blow by the Orioles (7-16).

The J-Hawks did the majority of their damage in the third and fourth innings scoring seven runs combine in the innings.

Morgan Krall led Jesup with three RBIs while Caelor Wymore added two with a home run and a double. Laney Pilcher also managed two RBIs on a 2-of-4 night at the plate.

Hudson 3, East Marshall 0: The Pirates (11-8) earned a North Iowa Cedar League victory over the Mustangs (10-9) on Wednesday.

Addie Rhoades managed a strong performance, hitting a solo home run and going 2-of-3 at the plate. Anna Haskovec and Blaiklee Schatz drove in the Pirates other two runs with singles.

Laynee Oldenburger pitched a complete game shutout. The eighth grader allowed six hits and struck out three batters in the contest.

Dike-New Hartford 14, Grundy Center 2: The Wolverines (16-4) rode a nine-run first inning to a four-inning win over the Spartans (4-16).

Leading 11-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the Wolverines earned the early walk off with three runs in the inning.

Despite the loss, Grundy Center's Carlie Willis managed a 2-of-2 showing at the plate and scored one of the Spartans' runs.

North Butler 1, Newman Catholic 0: The Bearcats (9-6) needed extra innings, but managed a walk off win over the Knights (17-5) on Monday.

Senior shortstop Kenzie Groen played the hero with a solo home run to earn the 1-0 win.

Kiya Johnson managed a strong outing, going 3-for-3 at the plate including a double. The senior also pitched all eight innings, striking out 10 batters and surrendering one hit.

Clarksville 15, GMG 0: The Indians (16-0) remained perfect with their sixteenth win of the season—a 15-0, three-inning blowout of the Wolverines—on Monday.

Clarksville scored eight runs in the top of the first and did not look back.

Claire Lodge led the Indians with four RBIs while Hannah Wangsness recorded three and Cailyn Hardy and Jenna Myers added two.

Hardy managed four strikeouts in 2.0 innings-pitched while Sydney Lovrien earned a pair of strikeouts in one inning of action in the circle.