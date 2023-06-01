Ellla Smith blasted a pair of doubles, and Sawyer Schaefer doubled and drove in three as Columbus Catholic topped AGWSR, 10-2, Wednesday.

Smith and Sawyer each went 3-for-4.

The Sailors ripped six doubles altogether in the game as Kamryn Regenold, Haile Frost and Sydney Gardner also had doubles.

Gardner and Clair Schaefer, who went 2-for-4, each scored twice.

Frost worked the first 4 1/3 innings allowing no hits and unearned run and striking out eight. Myka Bromley finished allowing one hit over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Ella Diemer drove in a run for AGWSR, while Elise Olson and Avery Lafrentz scored in the game for the Cougars.

Des Moines Hoover 14-16, East 4-12: The Trojans dropped a pair of Iowa Alliance Conference games on the road Wednesday.

In the opener, Graysyn Downing went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for East. Malloree Nichols, Shamara Coleman and Haley Harn also drove in runs for the Trojans (1-8).

In the nightcap, Downing went 4-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Aalonna Ford drove in three runs, while Nichols and Siyanna Cody each had two hits. One of Cody’s hits was a home run as she drove in two runs.

Cascade 11, Jesup 2: The J-Hawks struggled defensively committing five errors as the Cougars roared past them.

Offensively, Laney Pilcher went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Rylynn Delagardelle drove in a run for Jesup also.

South Hardin 12, Denver 2: The Tigers scored in four of five innings as they improved to 7-0.

Grace Eller drove in four and Ellie Anderson three for South Hardin.

Alayna Akers went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and 2 RBIs for the Cyclones.