Columbus Catholic picked up a pair of North Iowa Cedar League victories Tuesday over Aplington-Parkersburg, 8-1 and 15-3.

In the opener, the Sailors got a dominant effort in the circle from Haile Frost. The senior pitcher allowed just one hit and struck out eight while walking none in six innings of work.

Offensively, Sydney Gardner went 3-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs and two runs scored. Kamryn Regenold went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

In game two, Regenold went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and drove in four runs for the Sailors.

Avery Hogan scored three times and drove in two, Frost homered and had 3 RBIs, while Ella Smith and Sawyer Schaefer each collected two hits.

Jesup 11-3, Wapsie Valley 1-1: The J-Hawks got a pair of dominating pitching performances to earn a NICL sweep.

Klair Kite pitched five innings, scattering six hits in the opener, while Scout Kohagen and Kite combined to limit the Warriors to just three hits in the second game.

In the opener, Laney Pilcher drove in four runs, while Caelor Wymore went 2-for-3 and drove in two, and Peyton Weber also drove in two, Lead-off batter Dailey Donlea went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

In game two, Pilcher had a key-two run hit and Wymore drove in the third run to power Jesup.

Clarksville 14, Dunkerton 0: Rachel Borchardt doubled twice and scored three times for the Indians in the win.

Caily Hardy socked a home run and drove in three, while Jenna Myers added a two-run home run for Clarksville. Katie Kampman added 2 RBIs for the Indians.

Dubuque Senior 2-9, Cedar Falls 0-4: The Rams won a pitcher’s duel in the first game, before outslugging the Tigers in the night cap.

Meredith Gatto scattered four hits and struck out seven to earn the shutout for Senior in game one. Tiger freshmen pitcher Lexi Trueg also went nine innings allowing seven hits and two unearned runs.

Gabrielle Townsend and Gabi Hanks each had two hits for CF. One of the hits for Hanks was a double.

In the second game, Townsend and Sydney Barnett each had doubles and drove in two apiece.

The losses were the first of the season for the Tigers (5-2).

Waverly-Shell Rock 2-5, Charles City 1-4: The Go-Hawks picked up a pair of one-run Northeast Iowa Conference wins Tuesday.

In the opener, junior pitcher Maya Willey allowed six hits and no earned runs while striking out eight to get the win. Kaysey Fox and Megan Heyer scored for WSR.

Willey was 2-for-3 for the Go-Hawks, additionally.

WSR walked off the night cap as it scored in five different innings, including the seventh.

Ellie Heyer drove in two runs, while Natalie Beck, Emma Thompson also had RBIs. Fox scored twice as did lead-off hitter Sally Gade.