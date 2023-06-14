Clarksville scored twice in the top of the seventh after trailing the entire game and then scored the game winner in the eighth to pull out a 3-2 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Tuesday.

The victory allowed the Indians to remain a perfect 15-0, while the Cougars dropped to 16-4.

Sumner-Fredericksburg scored twice in the first inning when an Addi Murray single plated Isabel Bernard and Jana Meyer.

But those were the final runs the Cougars would score despite collected 10 hits in the game.

Bernard, Isabelle Elliott and Alivia Seehase all had two hits for S-F.

Jenna Myers socked a two-run double in the top of the seventh to tie the game and then shortstop Claire Lodge drove in the game winner in the eighth with a single up the middle and winning pitcher Cailyn Hardy held the Cougars in check in the bottom of the extra inning to secure the win.

Hannah Wangsness went 3-for-4 for Clarksville, additionally.

Don Bosco 2-5, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-7: Don junior Cali Weber scattered five hits as she lead the Dons to a 2-0 win over Vikings Tuesday in non-conference softball action.

Weber walked one and struck out three in gaining the win.

Kennedi McGarvey provided all the offense with a two-run double in the first inning. McGarvey also drove in three runs in the nightcap, a 7-5, Ed-Co win.

Janesville 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: Ally Eibey went 3-for-3 with a home run as she drove in four runs in the Wildcats victory.

Carlie Rupe, Dani Hughes, Zoey Killon and Keke Smith all scored twice for Janesville, additionally.

North Butler 7, BCLUW 0: Kiya Johnson homered and drove in four runs as the Bearcats improved to 7-6 overall.

Johnson also struck out 10 while allowing only one hits inside the circle.

Oelwein 10, Grundy Center 1: The Huskies scored five times in the first inning to take command to earn another North Iowa Cedar League win.

Macy Westendorf, Grace Gearhart, Emma Smock, Aspen Weir, Joslynn Melchert and Jaylynn Craun all had two hits for Oelwein, while Alexa Berryman went 3-for-4.

Allison Koch drove in the Spartans lone run. She was 2-for-3 in the game.

Jesup 11, South Hardin 6: Sara Mead went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs to lead the J-Hawks to victory.

Caelor Wymore and Hayden Kresser each drove in two more runs for Jesup. Laney Pilcher was also 3-for-5 for the J-Hawks.

Alyssa Kix went 4-for-4 for the Tigers.

Other scores: Waterloo West 10-13, Iowa City High 1-3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-10, Cedar Falls 0-0,