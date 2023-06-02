CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls softball team came up short against Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 6-0, Thursday night.

Junior catcher Sydney Barnett managed a multi-hit performance in the losing effort. Barnett clubbed a pair of singles in three at-bats.

In the circle, Kennedy Strelow pitched three scoreless innings for the Cedar Falls.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 5-3 on the season.

Ames 12-13, East 0-1: The Little Cyclones dealt the Trojans a pair of losses on Thursday night.

East senior shortstop Aalonna Ford shined in the losing effort, however, with four hits, including a double, in four at-bats. Freshman Aubrey Mielke drove in the Trojans lone run in the doubleheader.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 4: Underclassmen stole the show for the Cougars in an eight-run win over the Cyclones, Thursday.

Sophomore Isabel Bernard recorded three hits in four at-bats, scored four runs and swiped four stolen bases in the contest.

If Bernard brought the speed and base-running savvy, freshman Jamie Jones brought the power.

Jones recorded two hits on four at-bats and both went for extra bases. Jones drove in six runs with a double and a home run.

In the circle, freshman Addi Murray rounded out the talented, young stars for Sumner-Fredericksburg on Thursday with six, scoreless innings pitched in which she allowed just one hit.

Charles City 10, New Hampton 3: The Comets knocked three doubles to blow by the Chickasaws, Thursday.

Alex Wohlers, Edie Collins and Payton Hadley recorded the doubles. Emerson Bohlen, Ava Ellis, Collins, Hadley and Mya Rimrod all managed multiple hits in the contest.

Bohlen and Hadley both drove in two runs to lead the Comets.

Keely Anderegg threw a complete game, allowing one earned run while striking out 12 batters.

Clarksville 8, North Butler 1: Cailyn Hardy managed another strong performance at the plate and in the circle as the Indians remained undefeated, beating the Bearcats by seven runs.

Hardy allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts in a complete game of work in the circle. At the plate, the senior hit a triple that drove in two runs.

Emmalee Manwarren and Paige Kampman recorded multiple hit performances. Kampman tied Hardy for the team-lead in RBIs with two.

The Indians own a 7-0 record through the first three weeks of the season.