Haile Frost two-hitter leads Columbus to victory
PREP ROUNDUP

Haile Frost two-hitter leads Columbus to victory

Haile Frost fired a two-hit shutout as Waterloo Columbus downed Denver, 2-0, in eight innings in North Iowa Cedar League game Tuesday.

After seven scoreless innings, the Sailors winning rally started with a Morgan Bradley single. Kamryn Regenold walked with two outs before Alivia Schultz hit a two-run double.

Frost retired the Cyclones in order in the bottom of the eighth.

COLUMBUS 2, DENVER 0

Columbus 000 000 02 — 2 3 1

Denver 000 000 00 — 0 2 0

WP – Frost. LP – Eggena. 2B – Col: Simmons, Schultz. Denver: Smith.

