Go-Hawks unable to capitalize on early opportunity, fall to Riverhawks

MASON CITY – Little things can lead to a big inning or abruptly end a season.

For Waverly-Shell Rock's softball team, the latter happened.

It had as many hits, four, as errors as it fell to Mason City 11-1 in five innings of Thursday's Class 4A Region 4 quarterfinal at Mason City High School.

"It has been a tale of our season where we play some real quality innings of softball," Go-Hawks head coach Heather Zajicek said. "Felt good about our plan at the plate. We didn't play clean defense."

Mason City (11-22) is into the semifinal round and will face 10th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

It marked the final home game for the Riverhawks and for head coach Bob Horner, who is going to retire from coaching at the end of the season. He spent nearly four decades on the sideline or dugout in various sports at Mason City.

"It was kind of emotional tonight," Horner said. "It is time for a new movement."

He made a plea to his girls after the top of the fourth to get the bats going. Until that point, the Riverhawks had just two baserunners both reach via error.

They happily obliged.

Spotts took a pitch right down the middle from Go-Hawks starter Maya Willey and crushed it to right field for a three-run home run, the first of her career in a Mason City jersey.

"It was perfect," Spotts said.

"She sprinted around the bases faster than when she runs out a ground ball," Horner joked.

Mason City loaded the bases with two outs and Adyson Evans ripped a bases-clearing double down left field to cap a seven-run, six-hit frame.

"We were more energetic," Evans said. "We were building each other up in the dugout. We were more confident."

The Go-Hawks used three different pitchers in the contest.

"Anybody that is out (in the circle), you just got to be able to have command and hit your spots," Zajicek said. "Mason City… is going to capitalizing on mistakes."

Evans and Lainna Duncan each had RBI singles in the fifth, the latter drove in the game-winning run. Those two combined for four hits while three players scored twice.

Waverly-Shell Rock (7-18) had its chances.

In the top of the first, it loaded the bases on three straight singles. The next two batters were sent back to the dugout on a strikeout and groundout.

"It gave the energy, but certainly, when you can push runs across early, it helps," Zajicek said.

The Go-Hawks avoided the shutout with back-to-back doubles in the fifth. Addison Kruse led off the frame with the extra base hit and was driven in by Kasey Fox.

Five different players had a hit for their offense.

There are no seniors on the WSR roster. It is expected to return everybody for the 2023 season. That is the silver lining in a season where it flashed moments of good, but also games of low-scoring offense and a lot of runs given up.

"They've gained some experience in most years, they're not getting," Zajicek said. "To be able to continue to stick with the plan and trust the process, that us what is exciting about that group and the future they have."