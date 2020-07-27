Gloomy day for Charles City: Comets drop quarterfinal to North Scott

FORT DODGE -- In its fifth straight trip to the Class 4A state tournament, the quest for the Charles City softball team to win the state title will have to wait another season.
For the second year in a row, the Comets' championship dreams were ended by North Scott. Charles City couldn't get anything going against the Lancers and dropped quarterfinals in Fort Dodge on Monday, 11-0, in five innings.
In the first four attempts at the state tournament, Charles City lost twice in the quarterfinals (2016, 2018) and twice in the semifinals (2017, 2019). The Comets came the closest to a title game last year against North Scott, but fell, 3-2, in extra innings.
This season, it wasn't as close.
"We started off well and we started off with some enthusiasm," head coach Brian Bohlen said. "Dani (Reetz) pitched well enough for us to win today. She worked very hard in the offseason. She got the routine ground balls, fly balls we needed. We just didn't make the plays."
Normally known for their strong bats, the Comets couldn't get anything going offensively. Charles City struggled against Lancer junior pitcher Ryann Cheek, who struck out 10 of the 20 Comet batters she faced.
"I don't think our pitch selection was that good," Bohlen said. "She had nice riseballs and we were swinging at a lot of up pitches."
The state tournament jitters might have shown early, as Charles City struggled from the first pitch. The Comets committed four errors in the bottom of the first inning alone and the Lancers were able to capitalize. Charles City found itself in an early 5-0 hole.
"For one reason or another, it's kind of been an issue that we've tried to clean up," Bohlen said. "But we have a tendency early in games to not be real focused and give up a few runs early."
North Scott senior Rachel Anderson had an RBI double to make the score 6-0 after the two innings. In both of Charles City's first couple of innings on offense, they had one hit, but couldn't plate a runner.
The Lancers scored two more runs in the third inning, running up the score to 8-0 after three.
The Comets had their best chance to score in the top of the fourth. Singles by sophomores Lydia Staudt and Ashlyn Hoeft and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. Two strikeouts and a ground out dashed any chances of scoring.
"We needed to put the ball in play," Bohlen said. "We just didn't get the ball in play. That's all we needed to do to advance those runners. Their pitcher, give some credit to her, because we've got some talented hitters, and she took care of us in that situation."
North Scott scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to push the score past the 10-run mark. Charles City was unable to respond and the game ended early.
For the Comets, Staudt had two of the team's five hits.
This was the final state tournament for seniors Lisabeth Fiser and Alex Litterer. Both seniors were strong offensively and led the Comets all season long. Fiser held a .470 batting average before the game and Litterer held a .412 batting average.
Bohlen gave compliments to both of his seniors and admitted the Comets will miss them next season. Charles City finished with a 13-4 overall record.
"The two seniors we're graduating played in five state tournaments," Bohlen said. "They went from being base runners as eighth graders to working into the starting lineups."
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
