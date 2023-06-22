Oelwein's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Calmar South Winn 8-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 22.
In recent action on June 16, Oelwein faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Calmar South Winn took on Nashua-Plainfield on June 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
