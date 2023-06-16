Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Wyoming Midland as it was blanked 15-0 by Wilton in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.
In recent action on June 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wilton took on West Liberty on June 7 at Wilton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.