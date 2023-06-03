It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but West Union NFV had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Waverly-Sr 8-7 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 3.

In recent action on May 25, West Union NFV faced off against Hudson and Waverly-Sr took on Charles City on May 30 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

