West Liberty's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 7-1 win over Hudson on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 17, Hudson faced off against Madrid and West Liberty took on Wilton on June 14 at Wilton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.