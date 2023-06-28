Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Waterloo Columbus passed in a 4-3 victory at Eldora South Hardin's expense in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

In recent action on June 23, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Eldora South Hardin took on Hudson on June 21 at Eldora South Hardin High School.

