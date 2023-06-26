Waterloo Columbus' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dike-New Hartford 6-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

In recent action on June 22, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus took on Waterloo East on June 21 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.