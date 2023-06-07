Waterloo Columbus didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Grundy Center's attack in a virtuoso 12-0 performance in Iowa high school softball on June 7.
In recent action on June 3, Grundy Center faced off against Dunkerton and Waterloo Columbus took on Lansing Kee High on June 3 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School.
