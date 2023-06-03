An electrician would've been needed to get Belle Plaine on the scoreboard because Vinton-Shellsburg wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 3.

In recent action on May 27, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Jesup.

