Van Horne Benton surfed the tension to ride to a 7-5 win over Independence on June 5 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on May 22, Van Horne Benton faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Independence took on Charles City on May 23 at Charles City High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.