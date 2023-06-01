Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Troy Mills North Linn did exactly that with a 22-1 win against Winthrop East Buchanan in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 1.

In recent action on May 22, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Lisbon and Troy Mills North Linn took on Eldora South Hardin on May 27 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

