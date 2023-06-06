Troy Mills North Linn offered a model for success with a convincing 16-4 victory over Wyoming Midland for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 6.
In recent action on June 1, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Wyoming Midland took on Monona MFL MarMac on May 24 at Wyoming Midland High School.
