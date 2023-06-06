If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Troy Mills North Linn proved that in blanking Wyoming Midland 14-0 at Troy Mills North Linn High on June 6 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 1, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Wyoming Midland took on Monona MFL MarMac on May 24 at Wyoming Midland High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.