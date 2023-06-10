West Burlington put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Davenport West in an 8-5 decision during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 3, West Burlington faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Davenport West took on Davenport North on June 1 at Davenport North High School.
