Sumner-Fred's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 8-3 win over Waverly-Sr in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Sumner-Fred faced off against Grundy Center and Waverly-Sr took on West Union NFV on June 3 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School.

