Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sumner-Fred chalked up in tripping Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 12.

In recent action on June 6, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Denver and Sumner-Fred took on Oelwein on June 5 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.