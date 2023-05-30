It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Sumner-Fred's 14-0 blanking of Maynard West Central in an Iowa high school softball matchup on May 30.
In recent action on May 23, Maynard West Central faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Sumner-Fred took on Hudson on May 26 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
