Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sumner-Fred passed in a 4-3 victory at Cresco Crestwood's expense at Sumner-Fred on June 2 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on May 27, Sumner-Fred squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a softball game.
