Eldora South Hardin collected a solid win over Sumner-Fred in a 5-2 verdict in Iowa high school softball on June 9.
In recent action on May 27, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Maynard West Central and Sumner-Fred took on Oelwein on June 5 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
