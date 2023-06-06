Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed top form to dominate Denver during a 11-2 victory in Iowa high school softball action on June 6.
In recent action on May 23, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Maynard West Central and Denver took on Sumner-Fred on June 1 at Denver High School.
