Marshalltown left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Waterloo East 14-7 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

In recent action on June 21, Waterloo East faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Marshalltown took on Grundy Center on June 24 at Marshalltown High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.