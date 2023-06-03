A vice-like defensive effort helped Osage squeeze West Union NFV 17-0 in a shutout performance in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 25, West Union NFV faced off against Hudson and Osage took on Britt West Hancock on May 30 at Osage High School.
