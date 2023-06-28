Dominating defense was the calling card of Dubuque Wahlert as it shut out Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0 on June 28 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 24, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on June 22 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
