In recent action on June 5, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Rockford and Riceville took on Dunkerton on June 9 at Dunkerton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.