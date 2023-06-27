Riceville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Nashua-Plainfield 9-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.
In recent action on June 19, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Manly Central Springs and Riceville took on Greene North Butler on June 22 at Riceville High School.
