Marion donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Manchester West Delaware 5-1 on Wednesday during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on May 22, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on Marion Linn-Mar on May 26 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
