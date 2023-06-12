Vinton-Shellsburg shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom South Tama County 14-2 in Iowa high school softball action on June 12.

In recent action on June 5, South Tama County faced off against Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Belle Plaine on June 3 at Belle Plaine High School.

