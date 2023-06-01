Le Grand East Marshall earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over La Porte City Union in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 27, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Williamsburg and La Porte City Union took on Sumner-Fred on May 25 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
