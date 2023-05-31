Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Osage prevailed over Greene North Butler 7-4 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 26, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on May 26 at Saint Ansgar High School.
