Osage didn't tinker with Armstrong North Union, scoring a 9-2 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Osage faced off against Rockford and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.

