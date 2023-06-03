NASA would envy the blast off Grundy Center authored on Saturday while dispatching Dunkerton 15-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 26, Grundy Center faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Dunkerton took on Riceville on May 26 at Riceville High School.

