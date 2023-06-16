Mighty close, mighty fine, Oelwein wore a victory shine after clipping Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 5-3 in Iowa high school softball on June 16.
In recent action on June 3, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein took on La Porte City Union on June 8 at La Porte City Union High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.