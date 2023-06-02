Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Oelwein bottled Monona MFL MarMac 10-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 24, Monona MFL MarMac faced off against Wyoming Midland and Oelwein took on Denver on May 26 at Oelwein High School.

