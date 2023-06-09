Riceville stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 15-3 win over Dunkerton during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 3, Dunkerton faced off against Grundy Center and Riceville took on Janesville on June 5 at Riceville High School.

