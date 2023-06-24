Dubuque Wahlert's impenetrable defense prompted a 9-0 blanking of Gilbertville Don Bosco on June 24 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on June 20, Dubuque Wahlert squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.