A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Ankeny shutout Williamsburg 8-0 on June 17 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.