Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Rockford as it was blanked 13-0 by Mason City Newman Catholic on May 31 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on May 26, Rockford faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Osage on May 22 at Osage High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.