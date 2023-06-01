Marion Linn-Mar survived Dubuque Wahlert in a 3-2 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Iowa high school softball on June 1.
In recent action on May 25, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar took on Marion on May 26 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
