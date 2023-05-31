Marion offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Manchester West Delaware during this 6-1 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on May 31.
In recent action on May 22, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Van Horne Benton and Marion took on Marion Linn-Mar on May 26 at Marion Linn-Mar High School.
