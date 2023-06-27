An electrician would've been needed to get Monticello on the scoreboard because Maquoketa wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 27.

In recent action on June 17, Monticello faced off against Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa took on Eldridge North Scott on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

