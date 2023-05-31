Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Manly Central Springs' defense was a brick wall that stopped Sheffield West Fork cold, resulting in a 15-0 victory on May 31 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on May 24, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Rockford and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on May 26 at Greene North Butler High School.

