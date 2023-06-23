Manly Central Springs corralled Rockford's offense and never let go to fuel a 14-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 12, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on June 19 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
