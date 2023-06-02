Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Manly Central Springs stopped Rockford to the tune of a 13-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 2.
In recent action on May 26, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler and Rockford took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on May 26 at Rockford High School.
